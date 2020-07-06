Summer Stars Reading programme launched by Council

The Summer Stars Reading programme has been launched by Donegal County Council as libraries across the county begin their phased re-opening.

Summer Stars is designed to keep children's literacy levels high during the summer holidays.

The interactive programme will begin tomorrow (Tues) and run through July and August.

A browse and borrow service will be available from 5 libraries across the county so children will have the opportunity to visit again.

There will also be activities including arts & crafts for pavement pick-up in Buncrana, Bundoran and Central Library Letterkenny every Tuesday morning.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Rena Donaghey says it's great in keeping young minds active.

More information and a full list of activities can be found on the website donegallibrary.ie.