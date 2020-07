An overnight search for a missing person in the Inishowen area has been stood down.

The alarm was raised to Gardai who subsequently tasked Donegal Mountain Rescue and the Greencastle Coastguard to carry out a search last night.

Teams were stood down in the early hours of this morning after the missing person was located safe and well.

Donegal Mountain Rescue returned to base at 4 am, where all vehicles and equipment were cleaned down and left ready for use again.