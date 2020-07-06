No new Covid 19 deaths on the island of Ireland

No new Covid-19 deaths have been reported on the island of Ireland.

Just four more cases of the virus have been confirmed in the republic today.

The death toll remains at 1,741, while there are 25,531 cases. One of the new cases was in Donegal, bringing the total in the county to 466.

Acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn says there've been several cases among young people recently......

Another nine people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

But no more deaths have been reported since the figures were last updated on Friday.

The death toll remains at 554, and there are 5,756 cases in the region.