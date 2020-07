Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen is expected to make a Dáil statement on his drink-driving disqualification.

The Minister will request Dáil time to make a statement on the matter.

However, the mechanism does not allow opposition TDs to put questions to the Minister on the issue.

Minister Cowen was put off the road for three months in 2016 for drink driving while on a learner's permit - something he didn't tell party leader Micheál Martin about.