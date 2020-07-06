Concern over future of Gaeltacht and Irish Language

There are fears that the Irish language and the Gaeltacht have been effectively downgraded over a decision to amalgamate the Gaeltacht portfolio with the likes of Media, Tourism and Sport.

The decision, its felt, may result in Gaeltacht and Irish language initiative's potentially losing out on funding.

Donall O Cnaimhsi is Language Planning Officer for the Gaoth Dobhair and Ranafast areas.

He says the Government need to reassure communities that the language will not be side-lined over other issues going forward: