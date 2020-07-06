Calls for gardai to be given powers to shut down businesses

Gardaí need to have the power to shut down businesses that are ignoring public health guidelines.

That's the view of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, after large crowds were filmed drinking on the streets outside pubs in Dublin City Centre over the weekend.

There are also claims locally over some pubs in Donegal not adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Licenced premises are only supposed to serve alcohol with a 'substantial' meal and customers must leave after an hour and 45 minutes.

CEO of the Restaurants Association Adrian Cummins says legislation needs to be passed to give Gardaí enforcement powers: