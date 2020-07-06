Californian benefactor gives huge boost to Termon GAA

Termon GAA club are set to benefit to the tune of half a million euro following a social contribution from California based businesswomen Nicole Shanahan.

Shanahan, CEO of ClearAccessIP and partner of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, has opted to make the Donegal club part of her investment visa and it comes as a timely injection for Termon who are in the process of raising one million euro for a new clubhouse facility at their Burn Road home.

Gibson and Associates played a key role is securing the funding.

Managing partner Daireann Gibson is also Chairperson of the Termon Minor Board, he told Greg Hughes on this mornings Nine til Noon Show that the funding is a major boost for the club…