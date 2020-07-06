Many of Donegal’s main beaches now wheelchair accessible

Many of Donegal's main beaches are now wheelchair accessible.

13 beaches are included, while a number of beach wheelchairs are available at various locations.

They include Bundoran, Culdaff, Downings, Fintra, Lady's Bay, Lisfannon, Murvagh, Naran Portnoo, Port Arthur, Portnablagh, Rathmullan, Rossnowlagh and Stroove.

While Donegal County Council has beach wheelchairs available for use at six beaches.

Those wishing to avail of a beach wheelchair are advised to book in advance. The use of the beach wheelchair is free of charge.

Beach wheelchairs can be booked by contacting the various locations where the wheelchairs are available.

A list of all contact details can be found on our website highlandradio.com.

Rathmullan

Rathmullan Beach in association with Rathmullan Sailing and Watersports School.

Contact: rathmullanwatersports@gmail.com or phone Aengus at 086 8123019.

Downings

Downings Beach in association with Downings Tidy Towns.

Contact: 087 6152351

Carrickfinn

Contact: Donegal Airport at 074 95 48284

Marblehill

Contact: Shandon Hotel at 074 91 36137

Rossnowlagh

Contact: Rossnowlagh Beach wheelchair is available from the Sandhouse Hotel and Marine Spa. Tel: +353 (0) 71 9851777 or email info@sandhouse.ie

Narin/Portnoo

Contact: Mary Nicholson at 074 9545216