22,500 jobs are at risk in the drinks sector due to Covid-19, according to a new report.

It's also shows pubs are on track for a 50 percent decline in business for the rest of this year due to higher unemployment and reduced earnings.

Bodies that represent pubs are calling for cuts to the VAT rate to help the 7,000 around the country.

Report author, DCU Economist Tony Foley, says they want it slashed for drink and food to an equal rate of 9 per cent: