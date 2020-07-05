Our Food – Ep 3 & Ep 4

Our Food 2 – Presented by Mary Brophy, this second series tells stories of new artisan producers of farmers and fishermen continuing years of tradition and old foods reinvented in the 21st Century. From farm to fork Our Food 2 discovers how Donegal Food is all about community – communities of growers and buyers and eaters helping each other to thrive.

Episode 3 Mary Brophy joins Rutland Island’s Manus Boyle walking the shoreline of Fintra Beech foraging for edible treasures. At Sliabh Liag Distillery Mary joins James and Moira Doherty as they create a Donegal Gin An Dúlamán who is building the first distillery in the county in over 170 years.

Episode 4 In this final episode Mary is in Carrickfinn joined by brothers David and Thomas Boyd on their sheep farm and we learn the 21st century methods involved in commercial lamb production. She also visits Atlantic Treasures in Killybegs where the O’Donnell family have been processing fish for over 30 years.