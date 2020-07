Oisin Orr picked up another win on Saturday when he rode 3/1 shot Kassaba to victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.

The Donegal jockey travelled well throughout and held on well to finish ahead of second placed Zawara.

With Zawara claiming second spot it meant that trainer Dermot Weld had a one-two in the race.

The win is Orr's second of the week after he rode Lilli Milena to victory in Sligo on Thursday.