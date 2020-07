Endurance cyclist Joe Barr has smashed his own Malin-Mizen-Malin record.

The 61 year old who set off on Friday completed the 738 mile cycle on Sunday afternoon.

Barr finished the challenge in 44 hours and 15 minutes, breaking his old record which he set in 2017 by four hours and 25 minutes.

That time has still to be verified by the UltraMarathon Cycling Association.

After the gruelling challenge, Barr spoke of the difficulties he faced along the way...