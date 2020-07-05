Concerns raised over potential bonfire planned in Killea

Concerns have been raised over a potential Bonfire planned to take place on the green of a Killea housing estate.

The council are in the process of Ashlea Grove estate takeover but as of now the green is under the management of its residents.

Donegal Councillor Paul Canning says if the bonfire goes ahead an invoice from the fire department for a callout to a private estate will be the responsibility of the residents and not the council, as will any insurance claims.

He added residents wanting to sell their house in the future could face a pending charge against their estate and the behaviour is unwanted: