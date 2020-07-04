Ronan Curtis scores as Portsmouth draw in first leg of Play-Offs

Ronan Curtis was on the scoresheet on Friday evening as his Portsmouth team played out a 1-1 draw with Oxford United in the first leg of the League One Play-Offs Semi-Final.

Curtis fired Pompey ahead on 32 minutes after when he found the back of the net from a tight angle.

The 24 year olds goal was cancelled out just 11 minutes later when Marcus Browne fired in the equaliser.

Portsmouth pushed for a winner in the second half but they couldn't breach the Oxford defence, after the game Curtis told Sky Sports: "we had three or four penalty shouts. I had my heels clipped at the end and we were unlucky."

When asked about his goal the former Derry City player said: “I’m confident around the goal – it never moves! I’m always looking to take my chances and was pleased to see it go in.”

The second leg of the tie takes place on Monday, with kick off at the Kassam Stadium at five o'clock.

You can watch Curtis' goal below...