Quarantine requirements for international travel to remain

Quarantine requirements for people who travel abroad are set to remain in place until July 20th.

It was expected a list of countries Irish people could go on holiday to, without needing to self-isolate when they return, would be published next week.

However, the Irish Times reports plans for "air bridges" have been pushed back - and the advice will remain for people to avoid non essential travel.

It's after concerns from ministers that a rise in new cases here could put the full re-opening of schools in August into doubt.

Ruth Andrews, chair of the Tourism Recovery Taskforce, says air bridges are badly needed to help the struggling sector: