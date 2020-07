Gardaí will be carrying out spot check in pubs over the weekend to ensure Covid-19 guidelines are being followed.

Operation Navigation, began at 7pm last night and will run until the 20th of July.

Any pub found not to be adhering to time limits or meal requirements when ordering a drink could in future lose their license.

Donal O'Keeffe, CEO of the Licensed Vintners Association, says the guidelines need to be followed: