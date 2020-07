Martin Harley is set to become the first Donegal jockey to ride in the Epsom Derby.

The Trentagh man will saddle Worthily for John Godsen which is the only horse entered in the derby by Gosden.

It is the first time the Derby will be run behind closed doors with the race beginning at 16:55.

Earlier in the day Harley will be on board the favourite for the opening race Twaasol for trainer Owen Burrows.

The 30 year old will also ride 100/1 shot Tiempo Vuela for John Godsen in the Investec Oaks.