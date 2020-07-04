Dylan Browne McMonagle claims victory in Navan

Dylan Browne McMonagle was back in the Winners Enclosure on Friday evening after he rode Noble Intention to victory in the 6:10 in Navan.

The 10/1 shot travelled well throughout and hit the front with a furlong to go, the A J Martin trained horse held on well to top off a great week for Brown McMonagle.

Last week the Letterkenny native rode Tonkinese to victory in the Apprentice Derby on Friday last and this week he gave his thoughts on the victory to the team at Off The Ball...

He also spoke of his hopes to get a professional license in the future...