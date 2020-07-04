Concerns raised over impact Brexit may have on border businesses

A Foyle MLA says businesses along the border are facing a very uncertain future, and are emerging from the Covid crisis straight into the uncertainty created by Brexit.

Karen Mullan was speaking after she and Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn visited the E&I Engineering Plant in Burnfoot.

She says E+I is one of the region’s biggest employers, 1,200 employees at the Burnfoot site and 200 employees in Derry, 60% of the workforce is from Derry, and 40% from the Inishowen area.

Ms Mullan says one thing that came through from staff and management in the course of the visit was concern over the potential impact on Brexit: