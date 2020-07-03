Trail Gazers project making strides despite current climate

Donegal County Council says despite the challenges posed by Coronavirus, major progress is being made on a new walking and recreational trails project at eight locations across Europe.

It's after the council hosted a virtual meeting of participants.

The new Atlantic Area Trail Gazers Project, is being led from Donegal, with partners from four other countries.

The Trail Gazers project is led by Donegal County Council, with Project manager Loretta McNicholas saying substantial progress was made in a recent meeting.

She says each of the partners will push forward and deliver key outputs over the next number of months, thanks largely to the Research and Policy Team in Donegal County Council which provided the technology was key to making this happen.

Among the initiatives discussed was the development of a apps which capture old stories, folklore and fables of key points of interest along each trail, and agreement on how to ensure the area around each trail benefits economically, socially and culturally.

Issues of conservation and protection were also considered

The Trail Gazers project includes eight pilot trail sites in France, Spain, Portugal, Wales, Sligo and Ireland.

The Irish projects are the Inch Levels in Donegal and the ‘Knocknarea/Killaspugbrone loop ‘ in Sligo.