SF apologises for any hurt caused by funeral attendance

The Sinn Féin leadership has apologised for any hurt caused by their attendance at the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey.

Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill have insisted they observed social distancing guidelines in the church.

Michelle O'Neill says she's sorry for the hurt caused to those who could not have funerals before restrictions were eased, but added she would not apologise for attending the funeral of a friend..........

However, the DUP claims Michelle O'Neill has 'totally undermined' the Stormont Executive's messaging on Covid-19 regulations.

The party's leader, First Minister Arlene Foster, says the damage has not been rectified by today's apology.

She says the Deputy First Minister has failed to recognise the hurt she has caused to many, many people by attending the funeral.