Pressure on new Minister to get Carndonagh courthouse reopened

The new Minister of State for Law Reform is being urged to ensure the swift return of court services to Carndonagh.

The courthouse in the town has been closed since last year with a report detailing the need for major refurbishment and maintenance works in order for the building to reopen.

Local Cllr Albert Doherty has written to both the Justice Minister and Junior Minister Charlie McConalogue seeking an urgent update on the current state of play.

He believes that now with a new influential brief, there's an onus on the newly appointed Donegal Minister to get it over the line: