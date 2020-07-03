Our Food – Ep 1 & Ep 2

Our Food 2 – Presented by Mary Brophy, this second series tells stories of new artisan producers of farmers and fishermen continuing years of tradition and old foods reinvented in the 21st Century. From farm to fork Our Food 2 discovers how Donegal Food is all about community – communities of growers and buyers and eaters helping each other to thrive.

Our Food Series 2 – In the first episode Mary Brophy visits Filligan’s Jams in Glenties and gets a masterclass in picking and jam making with some family receipes and on the Ballyholey potato Farm in Raphoe we get to learn how the iconic potato is grown, the reasons behind our long tradition of potato growing in Donegal and how climate change is impacting this heritage crop.

Episode 2 tells the fascinating 50 year old story of the Glasshouse in Killult, established in the late 1960s by Gaeltarra Éireann when eight acres were covered under glass to grow tomatoes, early potatoes and lettuce and over 50 people were employed in this rural gaeltacht. Mary also chats to Joanne Butler owner of Ourganic Gardens in Gortahork and they explore organic food growing.