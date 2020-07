A man is due before a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court shortly charged in connection with an assault in the town yesterday.

The incident happened at a house in the Oldtown area shortly after 2am yesterday morning.

A man who is in his 40s was arrested by Gardaí in Letterkenny yesterday morning, in connection with the assault.

This man has since been charged and will appear before the district court at 11am this morning.