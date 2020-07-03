Man appears in court in connection with Letterkenny incident

A man has appeared before a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court charged in connection with an assault in the town in th3e early hours of yesterday morning.

The incident happened at a house in the Oldtown area shortly after 2am.

Gabor Zsebi, a 41 year old Hungarian native with an address at Riversdale Terrace in Oldtown, Letterkenny was arrested by Gardaí in Letterkenny yesterday morning, in connection with the incident.

He was remanded in custody to appear again by video link next Monday.