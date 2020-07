The hosepipe ban may be lifted or partly removed next week after heavy rainfall recently.

The order was put in place on June 9th and was due to continue until July 21st, after a period of very dry weather.

But Irish Water says many water schemes are no longer at risk of drought, due to above average rainfall in many parts of the country.

Irish Water will meet Met Éireann and other organisations next week to review the need for the hosepipe ban.