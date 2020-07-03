The Acting Chief Medical Officer says social distancing guidelines for schools could be further relaxed over time.

Government guidance published this week shows children up to third class won't have to social distance.

Those from 3rd to 6th class will be asked to keep one metre apart - and it'll be 2 metres for secondary schools students where possible.

Dr Ronan Glynn says the rules could be relaxed, but only if the situation with Covid 19 continues to improve.

He says practical realities were taken into consideration when coming up with the guidelines: