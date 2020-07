Further concern has been raised over no plans to tackle coastal erosion along the Inishowen coastline.

It's been an on-going issue on the peninsula for several years now with fears fuelled further in 2016 after a report recommended a policy of "no active intervention" at the sites in question.

All the while, pathways, beaches and part of Ballyliffin Golf course are said to be eroding more with each passing day.

Local Cllr Martin McDermott says common sense must prevail: