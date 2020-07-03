FAI give green light to resume Premier Division season

The FAI are confident they can avoid a legal challenge after the association's board approved the plan to restart the SSE Airtricity League season.

A number of Premier Division clubs were unhappy that the standard format would still be in place in a shorter season.

After a contentious vote of 10 clubs to 9, the original plan for relegation and promotion will be retained.

However, the National League Executive Committee’s plan has been rubber stamped by the FAI and the league will resume on the 31st of July.

The top flight season is reduced to 18-games apiece, including those that had already been played before the COVID-19 lockdown.