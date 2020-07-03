Donegal retailers receive funding to strengthen online offering

Funding has been given to retailers in Donegal to strengthen their online offering and enable them to reach a wider customer base.

Successful applicants were approved for funding through the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme, which is administered by Enterprise Ireland.

Under this Covid-19 competitive call, the successful applicants will receive funding ranging from €16,000 to €40,000 to strengthen their online offering.

The successful companies in Donegal include: Cara Pharmacy Unlimited Company, Gibson Farm Services Limited, John McElhinney Unlimited Company, Inish Health (Muff) Limited, Malstal Limited, R.A. Kee & Sons Limited, Iscourt Limited and Eamon P. Tierney Limited.

The average grant value is €35,500. Enterprise Ireland will be opening a 2nd Call under the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme in the coming weeks.

Enterprise Ireland will open a 2nd Call under the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme in the coming weeks.