Publicans in Donegal are calling for a temporary extension of the hospitality VAT rate to alcohol.

The Vintners Federation of Ireland is among a number of bodies pressing for such a move, which they say is necessary to support the industry as it opens up.

Alice Lynch of Maggies Tavern in St Johnston is the Donegal spokesperson for the VFI.

She says publicans are cutting their capacity while facing increased costs, and that must be recognised: