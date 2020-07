The number of deaths in Ireland increased by 13 per cent between March and June due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

A new report from HIQA shows there were up to 1,200 more deaths during those months than would normally be expected.

The health watchdog has questioned official figures showing 1,709 died during that period.

It believes that might be because people infected with coronavirus - but who died mainly as a result of other factors - were included in official figures.