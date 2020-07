The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

On this week's show, Oisin Kelly is joined by Aidan Fitzmaurice of The Herald to discuss the ongoing dispute on the resumption of the League of Ireland, Donegal Ladies Senior Manager Maxi Curran on the All Ireland draw and the demands now placed on players while Letterkenny's Teresa McDaid who is Senior Operations Manager with Athletics Ireland talks about up coming competitions.