The Swilly Ferry has officially set sail this week and has been described as a lifeline for tourism in Donegal for the remainder of the summer season.

The ferry, which runs between Rathmullan and Buncrana has a number of crossings daily

Meanwhile, the Foyle Ferry is to resume services in the coming weeks.

Local Cllr Jack Murray says the service will play a vital role in making staycations even more attractive for holidaymakers: