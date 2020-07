A new survey shows that Donegal is the second favourite summer staycation destination nationally post lockdown.

While Bundoran features in the top three seaside restorts people would like to visit

Kerry has come out on top when it comes to staycations.

25 per cent of people said the Kingdom would be their number one destination for a holiday break this summer.

The survey by Lottoland has Donegal second, followed by Galway and Cork.

Dublin rounds off the top five.