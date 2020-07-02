Rory Gallagher says Ulster can play role in club v county

The Gaelic Players Association have written to county boards across the country asking them to stop any unauthorised inter-county training sessions.

Despite the suspension of inter-county activity until September 14th, anecdotal evidence suggests many counties have been in breach of the rules.

The players' association have also written to county boards, saying rules around inter-county training are "clear and unambiguous".

However they have called for their members to be insured in the event of any unauthorised sessions, and have asked for players to be released to their counties once their club championship commitments have been completed.

Derry football manager Rory Gallagher says provincial councils could help end the club versus county row...

Gallagher meanwhile says it’s wrong to deny inter-county players the ability to play for their clubs.

He says he has regrets of how he handled players during his time with Donegal...