Numbers ‘shoot up’ in Help Donegal Grow campaign

The Help Donegal Grow campaign which was launched last month has seen almost 100 entries come in from as far away as Maine in the US, with ideas to help local businesses, enhance towns and villages, and promote tourism.

Letterkenny Chamber CEO Toni Forrester says it clearly shows that people in Donegal are engaging, and want to help local businesses recover in the wake of the Coronavirus lockdown.

She says over the past number of months businesses have done what they can to help local communities, and it' vital that is now reciprocated: