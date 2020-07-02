‘No public consultation’ over west Donegal road closure proposal

It's been claimed that virtually no consultation with locals has taken place over a proposal to close a section of road in west Donegal for nine months.

The five mile stretch between Dungloe the Doochary turnoff is home to a number of businesses and there are major fears over how this plan will affect them if it's given the green light.

The proposal has been made by the contractor which is carrying out the works at present.

A public meeting on the issue is getting underway tomorrow evening at a local school in the area.

Local business owner Adrian Sweeney believes that there are alternatives which can be looked at: