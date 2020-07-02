No ‘one size fits all’ for social distancing in schools – INTO

There won't be a 'one size fits all' solution for social distancing in schools, according to the INTO.

According to new Department of Education guidance, social distancing won't be essential for children in the first four years of schooling.

Third class to sixth class children will be asked to keep one metre apart.

While secondary pupils are asked to keep two metres apart, if that's not possible - one metre will be sufficient.

John Boyle, General Secretary of the INTO, says this could be possible except in some circumstances: