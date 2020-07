Mulrines are being urged to issue a statement confirming that there is no threat to their operations in Ballybofey.

It follows growing speculation that the company is on the verge of announcing an expansion into the former Herdman's Plant in Sion Mills.

Cllr Gary Doherty is Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District, he's urging the company to make a statement clarifying its plans, and its ongoing commitment to Ballybofey: