Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh is not ruling out a return to cabinet in two and a half years time, when Leo Varadkar returns to the Taoiseach's office.

Last evening, Deputy Mc Hugh confirmed he had turned down the offer of a junior ministry, and had asked to be made Chair of the Oireachtas EU Affairs committee.

He says he will now concentrate on serving the people of Donegal from the back benches, and while things may change when the reshuffle happens, he will now concentrate on the back benches: