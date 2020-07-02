Man remains in Garda custody following suspected stabbing incident

A man remains in Garda custody following a suspected stabbing incident in Letterkenny.

An investigation is continuing into the assault which happened in a house in the Oldtown area in the early hours of this morning.

Gardai were alerted to the scene shortly after 2am.

It's understood that two people may have been injured during the incident.

Gardai have confirmed that a that a man in his early 40s was arrested earlier this morning and was taken to Letterkenny Garda Station for questioning.

The area remains sealed off with a forensic examination due to get underway.