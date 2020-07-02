Five more Covid-19 deaths reported this evening

Another five people have died of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

15 more cases of the virus have also been confirmed.

It brings the death toll in this country to 1,738, and the number of confirmed cases now stands at 25,489.

North of the border, another seven cases of Covid-19 were reported today, along with one more death.

It brings the death toll to 552, and the total number of cases to 5,768.

Meanwhile, It will be mandatory to wear face-coverings on public transport in Northern Ireland from July 10th.

But children under 13 won't have to wear them - or people with health and medical problems.