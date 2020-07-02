Ballybofey operations not affected by Tyrone plans – Mulrines

Mulrines have issued a statement this afternoon saying that while they are looking at expansion opportunities in Tyrone, their ballybofey site will continue operations as normal.

There's been speculation that the company is set to announce a development at the old Herdmans plant in Sion Mills as part of its response to Brexit.

The company has confirmed there are three sites under consideration in Co Tyrone, and they aim to move towards a final agreement in the coming weeks.

They say it follows growth over the last number of years, at their headquarters in Ballybofey site, the establishment of the Orchards in Kildare, and the addition of the Deeside manufacturing plant in England.