Worry continues for local driving instructors

A local driving instructor is calling for urgent clarity regarding how they can conduct lessons and tests in a safe and realistic manner going forward.

There's major concern over the health and safety for both instructors and learner drivers over how social distancing measures can be implemented while also maintaining safety on the roads.

Meanwhile, recent figures show that over 1,500 people in Donegal are currently on the waiting list for a driving test.

David Scanlon, a local driving instructor in Letterkenny says there are so many questions left unanswered: