Two men detained in Derry for damaging cars and assaulting police

Two men have been arrested in Derry on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage and assault on police.

It's after cars were damaged in the Knockalla Park area of the city early this morning.

At around half past midnight it was reported that two males were kicking wing mirrors off cars.

Police responded and arrested the suspects a short distance away.

The two men, aged 21 and 25 remain in custody at present assisting police with their enquiries.

Anyone who was in the area and witnessed damage being caused is asked to contact police.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone in that area who may have had their car damaged but has not yet reported to call 101.