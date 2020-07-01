Ollie Horgan just happy to be playing at the end of the month

Finn Harps will be back playing Premier Division football on the 31st July after the League confirmed the resumption of the season yesterday.

Promotion and relegation remains untouched, despite the season being reduced to 18 games.

Shamrock Rovers were the only Premier Division side to vote for the proposal which was ultimately passed mainly due to the first division clubs vote.

Sligo Rovers and Waterford United have hit out at the decision.

Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan isn’t at peace with it either but is just glad to be going back on the pitch at the end of the month.

The Harps Boss was speaking on today's Nine til Noon Show...