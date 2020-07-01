Man in serious condition following altercation in Derry

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after sustaining injuries during an altercation in Derry.

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of the incident which happened at a residential premises in the Pump Street area of the city in the early hours of yesterday morning.

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said that shortly before 1:30am, it was reported to police that an altercation took place in a flat in the area.

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital for injuries not believed to be life threatening. He remains in a serious but stable condition.

A 43 year old man has been arrested in relation to the incident and remains in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and detectives are appealing to anyone with any information to contact them on 101.