Is something ‘juicy’ in the pipeline for Sion Mills?

It's reported that Mulrines, the Ballybofey based juice and drinks manufacturer is to open a facility in Sion Mills as a response to Brexit.

The company has not made any comment this week, but the Tyrone Herald is reporting that up to 200 jobs could be created by the development on part of the old Herdman's facility in Sion Mills.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel Mc Crossan has been involved in discussions about the potential move for a number of months.

He says it shouldn't impact on the company's operations in Ballybofey, but will be an important expansion for Tyrone: