Government urged to clarify stance on foreign travel

The Government's being called on to clarify its stance on foreign travel this summer, amid fears it could lead to a spike in imported coronavirus cases here.

Senior health officials are urging anyone who has booked a holiday abroad to cancel it.

A 'safe list' of countries people can visit, without having to quarantine when arriving back, is currently being drawn up.

Professor of immunology at Trinity College Dublin, Kingston Mills, believes foreign travel should only be allowed to certain countries:

